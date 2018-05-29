Mamata announces Rs 96 crore for development boards of ethnic communities in Hills

Kalimpong, May 29 (UNI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a fresh funding of Rs 96 crore for development boards, saying her government would extend all possible assistance for improvement of socio-economic condition of the ethnic communities in Darjeeling hills through its development boards.

Addressing a joint session of all 15 development boards of the ethnic communities of Kalimpong district at Grahams school ground, Ms Banerjee also underlined the need for transparency in the spending of government fund, saying ” it is the

public money and all the spending must be audited”.

Incidentally, recently some members of the Kami Development Board were unhappy over the style of functioning of the board regarding spending.

The joint meeting was first of its kind after Kalimpong was declared a separate district bifurcating Darjeeling last year by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Ms Banerjee said that the conducive atmosphere, especially peace and harmony was essential for all round development of the hills.

