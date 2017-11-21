Mamata Banerjee announces compensation, job for family members of those killed in Gorkhaland agitation

-Those who lost their lives will get Rs 2 Lakh (provided there are no cases pending against them) while those who received injuries will get Rs 50,000. There is also a proposal for including Nepali as a language in WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) examination.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for those killed and injured during the recent agitation for Gorkhaland, among other sops for the Hills. The chief minister presided over an all party meeting at Pintail Village, under Darjeeling district on Tuesday and thanked the people of the Hills for bringing back peace.

“There is also a proposal for including Nepali as a language in WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) examination. We will deliberate over it. Pace has returned back to the Hills and I thank the people of the Hills and all the parties,” announced the chief minister after almost two hour long meeting.

The chief minister also stated that the government will consider jobs in Group D in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration for family members of those killed.

Political parties like TMC, Akhil Bhatiya Gorkha League and GNLF representatives were present in the meeting.

The chief minister stated that after a long time she stepped into Darjeeling district (Pintail Village) and the next all party meeting will be held in Darjeeling.

“There will be no compromise of development in the Hills. We have already deiced to hold tourism festival in the Hills. It will be followed by an industry meet. This will help us generate employment in the Hills,” said the chief minister. She added that like in the plains, in the Hills a number of festivals like Youth festival will be held with the help of GTA. The chief minister stated that a development plan is being chalked out for Darjeeling , Kurseong and Kalimpong among other areas. She stated that the government is also considering setting up colleges in Kurseong with the help of private partners.

