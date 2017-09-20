Latest update September 21st, 2017 11:31 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee forms GTA panel under GJM leader Binay Tamang

Sep 20, 2017

Following the unrest in Darjeeling hills, all 45 elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), including its Chief Executive Bimal Gurung, had resigned from the administrative body.

 

Attempting to end the deadlock in Darjeeling hills, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Wednesday announced a nine-member “board of administrators” to run the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), and appointed rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang as its chairman.

She said that the board will undertake development works in the district, and that the state government will soon issue a notification in this regard. But within hours, Banerjee’s decision, which the GJM slammed as a “mockery of people’s aspirations”, came across hurdles “within”.

In a statement issued late evening, Tamang kept up the ambiguity, saying that he has “received no official communication or intimation” about the decision. GNLF, a former TMC ally in Darjeeling Hills whose president Mann Ghising was named as a member of the new board, sought an “unconditional apology’’ from the Chief Minister for announcing a new administrative board and including Ghising’s name without his permission.

Following unrest in the Hills over demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland, all 45 elected members of GTA, including its chief executive Bimal Gurung, had resigned from the administrative body in June. “After resignation of GTA members, we had made Barun Roy (IAS) the administrator of GTA as per GTA Act. Had they not resigned, they could have remained in GTA until election was held,” Banerjee said. “Today, we have taken a decision to form a board of administrators, which will enjoy the same power as that of the administrator of GTA.”

While Tamang was named chairman of the new board, Anit Thapa, another leader expelled by GJM, was declared vice-chairman. The executive members named are West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay De, Darjeeling GJM MLA Amar Singh Rai, GNLF president Mann Ghising, Anu Chhetri, Jyotin Khatun, L B Rai and Sanchabir Subba.

While Amar Rai, the only MLA on the board, remained unavailable for a comment, GJM’s joint assistant general secretary Jyoti Kumar Rai said the MLA was unaware of the development. “He told me he was completely unaware of the Board and did not know why his name had been included. Amar Rai is still with us, and with Bimal Gurung.”

[Via: The Indian Express]

GJM team meets Rajnath Singh, demands tripartite talks on Gorkhaland
“I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai

September 21, 2017

Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the 'Board of Administrators' [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, "I was taken aback to see that […]

3,441 total views, 1,008 views today

GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator

September 21, 2017

GNLF has categorically rejected the new Board of administrator for GTA, which was announced on Sept. 20 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The name of Mann Ghisingh in the newly formed GTA board of administrator has been listed without the knowledge of GNLF, said GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba.

3,414 total views, 1,007 views today

Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik.

24,372 total views, 1,004 views today

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was "taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

29,063 total views, 1,004 views today

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested.

29,029 total views, 1,005 views today

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
