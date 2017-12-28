Latest update December 28th, 2017 6:12 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee skips tourism festival in Darjeeling; is ‘normalcy’ in the hills a mere eyewash?

Dec 28, 2017 Political Opinions, Top News Comments Off on Mamata Banerjee skips tourism festival in Darjeeling; is ‘normalcy’ in the hills a mere eyewash?

Tourist Fest at Chowrasta on Thursday

Writes: Marcus Dam

If the idea behind hosting the five-day tourism festival that is currently underway in West Bengal’s Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts was to illustrate that normalcy has been restored in the region after weeks of political turbulence earlier this year, then things have not quite gone according to plan. A scheduled first-ever industry meet in the state’s hill areas also failed to take off.

The much-vaunted conclave, to have been held on Thursday, that aimed at drawing investment to boost the local economy battered by the June-September 104-day lockdown in response to a call for a separate “Gorkhaland” state has been put off. Only a day ago, the Teesta Rangeet Tourism Festival, 2017, designed to provide a shot in the arm for the tourism sector still counting its losses from months of unrest, began, despite the music, on a rather disappointing note as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could not be there at its inauguration, not just belying expectations but also raising several pairs of eyebrows.

While the proposed industry meet has been deferred to February 2018 the question driving political discourse in the hills now is what might have prompted Banerjee’s decision not to turn up for the start of the tourism festival, even though she has been quite a frequent visitor till her last trip which precipitated the renewal of the statehood demand. Was not her government a joint sponsor of the event along with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)? The official line well might be that she has other engagements. But could it be that the state authorities are not quite convinced that the present calm in the region is stable enough and will hold, notwithstanding the powers that be proclaiming otherwise?

This throws up the question of whether or not it would be naive to assume that the times of political uncertainty are over despite both the board of administrators of the GTA and the state government seemingly in a rush to assert that normality has indeed returned to the hills – something which the holding of the tourism festival and the now-postponed industry conclave sought to demonstrate. Clearly, there linger residues of concern that a return of the chief minister to the hills could be met with resistance by sections of the local people who continue to feel hard done by both the state government and the Centre for their failure to at least get together in an attempt to resolve the crisis. After all, it has been three months now since Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, had promised talks following which the protracted strike pressing for “Gorkhaland” had been called off.

This cuts into the heart of the problem. Neither Kolkata nor New Delhi has been able to get over their obduracy—and differences—on the question of which of the leaders of the region’s dominant political force, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), should be invited for future talks. Ought it to be Binay Tamang, chairman of the GTA board or Bimal Gurung, whose suspension for six months as GJM chief the former had virtually orchestrated? All eyes in local political circles are also turned to how the Supreme Court rules in the second week of next month on a state government plea for a recall of the order restraining the West Bengal Police taking any coercive action against Gurung who was served with a look-out notice and slapped with various charges including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with alleged criminal offences during the June-September agitation.

While Gurung’s whereabouts remain unknown to most, the credibility of his one-time party lieutenant Tamang as not just helmsman within the GJM but also a capable steward of the GTA is under scrutiny. Not before the next GTA polls, already five months overdue and with no signs of being held anytime soon, will it be clear which of them has the support of the electorate, or how much of a headway Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress might have made since the chips are down for Gurung. But till then not only will events like the tourism festival or a once-shelved industry conclave go a long way to establish Tamang’s credentials. His recent attempt to get the GTA to function with greater coordination with the district administration—often at odds with each other—is being observed with great interest in a region known for its split-level administration.

As, most certainly, is the chief minister’s own agenda in regards to the hills. After having apparently succeeded in getting sections within the GJM to cut down on their animus towards her and the government she has also kept her options open with the one-time electoral ally, Gorkha National Liberation Front – considered the second largest party in the hills. Her government last month set up a Hill Area Development Committee for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, appointing GNLF chief Mann Ghisingh as its chairman. Not unlike previous decisions to set up several development boards for different tribal communities – once criticised by the GJM leadership as a part of a political design to “divide the hill people”, this more recent move too is being perceived as an attempt by Banerjee to tighten her grip on the region while a fractious hill political leadership looks on.

[Via: FirstPost]

1,255 total views, 703 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Five Days Tourism fest begins in the hills

December 28, 2017

Teesta-Rangeet Tourism Festival, 2017, was inaugurated in Darjeeling by Binay Tamang on Wednesday. The five-day fest is being organised jointly by the GTA and the state government. 5,141 total views, 1,525 views today Comments comments

5,141 total views, 1,525 views today

Zamling Norgay Sherpa Brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Fest

December 26, 2017

Zamling Norgay Sherpa, son of famous mountaineer Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, has been selected as a brand Ambassador of Teesta Rangeet Festival scheduled to held in the hills from Dec 29 to Jan 2. 14,552 total views, 1,524 views today Comments comments

14,552 total views, 1,524 views today

Bimal Gurung greetings

December 24, 2017

Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has wished the hill residents ahead of Christmas. His statement, which was released in the party’s Whatsapp group. basically wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, but also touched on politics. “Christmas is a season to reflect on our past. I request you all, let […]

26,581 total views, 1,524 views today

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

64,859 total views, 1,524 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 82,110 total views, 1,525 views today Comments comments

82,110 total views, 1,525 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress