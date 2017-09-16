Latest update September 17th, 2017 4:15 AM

Mamata Banerjee thanks people for returning to work in Darjeeling

Sep 16, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Mamata Banerjee thanks people for returning to work in Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today thanked the people who are returning to work in the state government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration offices braving the continuing indefinite bandh in the Darjeeling hills. “Peace has returned in Darjeeling. It’s good that more and more people are joining offices and places of work. Do your job well and live in peace together,” an apparently happy Banerjee said while speaking to reporters here today.

She hoped that good sense would prevail on those pro-Gorkhaland supporters who are pelting stones on office and other establishments and that they would allow the people to live in peace. On the vandalism and robbery at the 115-year-old heritage Roy Villa in Darjeeling, where Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda breathed her last in 1911, Banerjee said that the police and local administration would take strong steps against the culprits. “No compromise with the anti-socials. Law will take its own course. I helped to renovate the house of Sister Nivedita.

Now it has been vandalised and robbed,” she said. The building was in ruins until repairs started in 2012. It was under GTA till May 2013. Later, it was converted to Nivedita Educational and Cultural Center (NECC) and handed over to the state government. It is now being maintained by the Ramakrishna Mission. There was no major untoward incident anywhere in the hills as the indefinite shutdown in support of a separate Gorkhaland state entered its 94th day today. Police and security forces were seen patrolling the streets to avoid any untoward incident.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung had on Thursday asked partymen to intensify the bandh and had said the shutdown will continue till a tripartite meeting was convened by the Centre. For the eighth day in a row, the police along with the administration appealed to the locals via public address systems to open shops and restore normalcy in the hills.

[Via: PTI]

Leave those kids alone: teachers of bandh-hit schools tell Gorkhaland agitators
Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 2,999 total views, 2,999 views today Comments comments

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested. 7,660 total views, 3,709 views today Comments comments

Binay Tamang appeals to lift Bandh

September 14, 2017

GJM leader Binay Tamang also appealed to the public to lift the bandh. In an appeal to the masses through television channels, Tamang stated:”I had appealed on Tuesday. Once again I am appealing today. The bandh has to be lifted. A section of the public and hardliners do not want […]

Indefinite Bandh enters Day 92 in the hills

September 14, 2017

The indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 92nd day on Thursday. 16,651 total views, 3,709 views today Comments comments

wordpress