Mamata Banerjee visit spurs Trinamul into action

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s upcoming visit in Darjeeling later this month has finally given some relief to the Trinamul leaders and supporters in the hills.

The hill Trinamul leaders were earlier instructed by the state leadership to lie low and not indulge in any political activities as it might create tension in hills.

But chief minister’s upcoming visit has bolstered their confidence and they are now planning to resume activities as there is a clear indication that the state government has a complete control over the hills.

“Our workers had faced several hardships in the past six months. But the current political situation in the hills is completely different. This is obvious as the chief minister is visiting the hills again and majority of the Morcha supporters are working under the leadership of Binay Tamang, who in turn, is closely working with the state. Even the GNLF is hosting political programmes in a regular manner without facing any opposition. There is no reason as to why we cannot take up political activities in the hills,” said a hill Trinamul leader.

Ever since the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha initiated the statehood agitation in the hills and resorted to a strike, Trinamul had stopped taking up political programmes, fearing backlash as the party is against the demand for Gorkhaland.

In fact, even after the strike was withdrawn, the leaders in hills were asked to lie low and do not work overtly, particularly after a delegation of BJP led by Dilip Ghosh, faced protests in the hills.

