Latest update December 7th, 2017 5:12 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee visit spurs Trinamul into action

Dec 07, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Mamata Banerjee visit spurs Trinamul into action

File photo

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s upcoming visit in Darjeeling later this month has finally given some relief to the Trinamul leaders and supporters in the hills.

The hill Trinamul leaders were earlier instructed by the state leadership to lie low and not indulge in any political activities as it might create tension in hills.

But chief minister’s upcoming visit has bolstered their confidence and they are now planning to resume activities as there is a clear indication that the state government has a complete control over the hills.

“Our workers had faced several hardships in the past six months. But the current political situation in the hills is completely different. This is obvious as the chief minister is visiting the hills again and majority of the Morcha supporters are working under the leadership of Binay Tamang, who in turn, is closely working with the state. Even the GNLF is hosting political programmes in a regular manner without facing any opposition. There is no reason as to why we cannot take up political activities in the hills,” said a hill Trinamul leader.

Ever since the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha initiated the statehood agitation in the hills and resorted to a strike, Trinamul had stopped taking up political programmes, fearing backlash as the party is against the demand for Gorkhaland.

In fact, even after the strike was withdrawn, the leaders in hills were asked to lie low and do not work overtly, particularly after a delegation of BJP led by Dilip Ghosh, faced protests in the hills.

[Via: The Telegraph]

336 total views, 336 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing to Continue on Friday

December 5, 2017

The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” at Supreme Court will continue on Friday. 11,756 total views, 2,300 views today Comments comments

11,756 total views, 2,300 views today

STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA

December 4, 2017

Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year. 15,459 total views, 2,301 views today Comments comments

15,459 total views, 2,301 views today

Binay Tamang meets Chief Minister

December 4, 2017

A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful. 15,557 total views, 2,300 views today Comments comments

15,557 total views, 2,300 views today

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 23,014 total views, 2,301 views today Comments comments

23,014 total views, 2,301 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 35,751 total views, 2,298 views today Comments comments

35,751 total views, 2,298 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress