Latest update February 10th, 2018 8:36 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Mamata hill trip fires tourism revival hope

Feb 10, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Mamata hill trip fires tourism revival hope

Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling on Thursday

Writes: AVIJIT SINHA

Siliguri: Mamata Banerjee’s hill visit and her emphasis on peace and unity will fuel the revival of tourism in the Darjeeling hills, industry stakeholders believe.

The chief minister has returned to the hills after June last year when violence had erupted soon after she held a cabinet meeting of the state cabinet at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling.

In the shutdown that followed the violence – over the alleged imposition of Bengali in hill schools – the tourism industry was roiled. Even after the strike was withdrawn last September, visitor flow was a trickle.

The optimism that the tide will turn has been voiced by the organisers of the third edition of the Bengal Travel Mart (BTM), to be hosted by the state in Siliguri from February 16 to 18.

According to them, the message this time will be that “all is well” in Darjeeling. “The heads of national level associations of tourism industry, along with representatives of prominent travel houses which send tourists to Darjeeling and even some delegates from abroad will attend the event,” said Sandipan Ghosh, general secretary, Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA).

“We want to take the opportunity and win back their confidence so that Darjeeling hills get back their usual flow of tourists this summer and later,” Ghosh added.

Debashis Maitra, the president of the association, echoed the view. “The chief minister’s visit to the hills, only 10 days ahead of the BTM, is a major boost for all those associated with travel trade. We are confident it will help us drive home the point that Darjeeling is ready to welcome tourists and all is well in the hills.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

14 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

Streamline signs float for GTA
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 1,771 total views, 712 views today Comments comments

1,771 total views, 712 views today

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

1,780 total views, 713 views today

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19

February 10, 2018

THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT. 1,793 total views, 712 views today Comments comments

1,793 total views, 712 views today

Large quantity of Pangolin scales seized, 4 arrested

February 10, 2018

The Belakoba forest department arrested four persons and seized pangolin scales, in large quantity in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Om Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Ilam district of Nepal, and Nima Tshiring Bhutia, Suren Gurung, and Jumba Bhutia, residents of Darjeeling. The arrested persons will be […]

1,794 total views, 711 views today

Ace shooter Jitu Rai tie the knot with Sikkim Girl

February 9, 2018

Jitu Rai, an Olympian shooter, winner of Arjuna Award for Shooting, Khel Ratna Award, got engaged with Karate Girl of Sikkim, Sushmita Rai. Engagement ceremony was held at Sushmita’s home at Majhitar, East Sikkim. 1,759 total views, 711 views today Comments comments

1,759 total views, 711 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress