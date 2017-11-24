Latest update November 24th, 2017 5:24 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Mamata is totally against me and Gorkhaland, Bimal Gurung tells Supreme Court

Nov 24, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Mamata is totally against me and Gorkhaland, Bimal Gurung tells Supreme Court

‘I have been reduced to a fugitive by the same State government that once endowed me with Cabinet status and police protection following the 2011 tri-partite accord for a separate Gorkhaland’, he says.

Gorkhaland agitation leader Bimal Gurung on Friday told the Supreme Court that the Mamata Bannerjee government in West Bengal was pursuing double standards.

Mr. Gurung said he had been reduced to a fugitive by the same State government that once endowed him with Cabinet status and police protection after the tri-partite accord in 2011 for a separate Gorkhaland.

Arguing before a Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, for Mr. Gurung, submitted that the 70-odd FIRs registered against him were part of the political persecution unleashed against him by a government led by a Chief Minister who is opposed “tooth-and-nail against me [Gurung] and Gorkhaland.”

‘GJM broken by government’

Mr. Patwalia, in his submissions, said the party Mr. Gurung founded — Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) — has been “broken” by the State government. He alleged that “21 of his people were killed by the State government”, and demanded a CBI investigation.

He said the Gorkhaland Territorial Authority was set up post the 2011 accord, involving the Centre, West Bengal government and the GJM, and it was given the go-ahead to administer Darjeeling and the surrounding areas.

Mr. Patwalia argued that as per clause 29 of this accord, all cases prior to 2011 had to be closed. “Now they say I am a fugitive. It is very sad,” he submitted.

Mr. Gurung has moved the Supreme Court under the extraordinary Article 32 of the Constitution for protection against arrest. He is believed to be on the run from West Bengal police.

“Badge of honour”

The State government accused Mr. Gurung of wearing his FIRs as a “badge of honour.” Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that Mr. Gurung had over 20 criminal cases under trial alone.

Submitting that the man was absconding and was not even available for questioning for the past three months, Mr. Singhvi said an adverse order from this court would demoralise the police force and make the State machinery feel impotent.

Mr. Singhvi said the Gorkha agitations in Darjeeling has cost two policemen their lives and over 120 were injured. Government, police and private properties were either vandalised or subjected to arson.

“It is jungle raj, complete anarchy,” Mr. Singhvi submitted. The court allowed Mr. Gurung to file an affidavit and posted the matter on Tuesday (November 28).

Meanwhile, the court obliged the West Bengal’s request to caution Mr. Gurung against giving any speeches and rock the boat till November 28.

[Via: The Hindu]

511 total views, 511 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung’s reply on West Bengal government’s plea

November 24, 2017

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

1,712 total views, 1,712 views today

JAP to shave heads in protest

November 24, 2017

JAP has decided to protest by shaving heads of its supporters as the value of martyrs exchanged with Rs. 2 lakh to West Bengal government. 4,698 total views, 4,698 views today Comments comments

4,698 total views, 4,698 views today

Next hearing for Bimal Gurung is on Dec. 6

November 24, 2017

Advocate Amit Mitra was present on Thursday on behalf of Bimal Gurung at Darjeeling CGM court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 6. 4,735 total views, 4,735 views today Comments comments

4,735 total views, 4,735 views today

Kanchenjanga Public School reopens

November 24, 2017

Kanchenjang Public School located at Patlebas, under the ownership of Bimal Gurung, which was closed ever since the beginning of 104 days hills strike reopened on November 20. 4,522 total views, 4,522 views today Comments comments

4,522 total views, 4,522 views today

GNLF forms women’s wing in Patlebas

November 24, 2017

GNLF has formed its women’s wing in Bimal Gurung’s area, Patlebas. Doma Tamang has been nominated as a Convenor, who lost recently municipality elections as independent candidate against GJM. 4,629 total views, 4,629 views today Comments comments

4,629 total views, 4,629 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress