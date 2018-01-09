Mamata promises full support for development of the Hills

-Mamata tourism push for hill peace

Writes: AVIJIT SINHA for TT

Siliguri: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday “passed on” the message of peace and development for the hills while promising all help from the state government, doing so without actually stepping into the hills.

“We want the people of hills to stay well and be in peace. Our government will extend all co-operation to the GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration), the council (hill area development committee recently formed by the state) and the development boards. A series of development works is on in the hills and also in Siliguri. It is a continuous process,” Mamata said at the inauguration of the Uttarbanga Utsav here.

If the chief minister had “peace and development” on her lips, she had key hill figures by her side on the dais. They included Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, who are at the helm of the GTA now, Mann Ghisingh – GNLF leader Subash Ghisingh’s son who has been appointed the chairman of the hill committee – and representatives of the development boards.

Mamata was seen engrossed in discussions with the leaders, with sources saying they talked about her next trip to the hills.

The chief minister was slated to visit the hills last month to attend a tourism festival organised by the GTA and an industry meet in Darjeeling that was to be held after several years to draw private investments. However, her trip was cancelled and the industry meet deferred.

On Monday, as Mamata arrived here for a three-day north Bengal visit, there were no indications she would go to the hills.

“It seems the chief minister thinks the time is not right now to visit the hills again. She has adopted a strategy of passing on the message of development and wants to be seen having an excellent rapport with all those in the GTA, the development boards and the new committee. The presence of these people on the (Siliguri) dais signified it. But it appears she will take some more time before actually travelling to the hills,” said an observer.

In her speech on Monday, Mamata emphasised the importance of “peace” for tourism, a major source of revenue for the hills. “More tourists will visit the hills if peace prevails. We want tourists to visit every destination in north Bengal, whether it is the hills, Dooars or even the heritage town of Cooch Behar.”

Mamata referred to key infrastructure projects in the region to reaffirm the government’s commitment to development. “We are with the people of north Bengal. The region can no longer be called a neglected area,” Mamata said.

