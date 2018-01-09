Latest update January 9th, 2018 6:13 AM

Mamata promises full support for development of the Hills

Jan 09, 2018

-Mamata tourism push for hill peace

Writes: AVIJIT SINHA for TT

Siliguri: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday “passed on” the message of peace and development for the hills while promising all help from the state government, doing so without actually stepping into the hills.

“We want the people of hills to stay well and be in peace. Our government will extend all co-operation to the GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration), the council (hill area development committee recently formed by the state) and the development boards. A series of development works is on in the hills and also in Siliguri. It is a continuous process,” Mamata said at the inauguration of the Uttarbanga Utsav here.

If the chief minister had “peace and development” on her lips, she had key hill figures by her side on the dais. They included Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, who are at the helm of the GTA now, Mann Ghisingh – GNLF leader Subash Ghisingh’s son who has been appointed the chairman of the hill committee – and representatives of the development boards.

Mamata was seen engrossed in discussions with the leaders, with sources saying they talked about her next trip to the hills.

The chief minister was slated to visit the hills last month to attend a tourism festival organised by the GTA and an industry meet in Darjeeling that was to be held after several years to draw private investments. However, her trip was cancelled and the industry meet deferred.

On Monday, as Mamata arrived here for a three-day north Bengal visit, there were no indications she would go to the hills.

“It seems the chief minister thinks the time is not right now to visit the hills again. She has adopted a strategy of passing on the message of development and wants to be seen having an excellent rapport with all those in the GTA, the development boards and the new committee. The presence of these people on the (Siliguri) dais signified it. But it appears she will take some more time before actually travelling to the hills,” said an observer.

In her speech on Monday, Mamata emphasised the importance of “peace” for tourism, a major source of revenue for the hills. “More tourists will visit the hills if peace prevails. We want tourists to visit every destination in north Bengal, whether it is the hills, Dooars or even the heritage town of Cooch Behar.”

Mamata referred to key infrastructure projects in the region to reaffirm the government’s commitment to development. “We are with the people of north Bengal. The region can no longer be called a neglected area,” Mamata said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

FLASH NEWS

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति-

January 4, 2018

बिगत दुइ महिना अघिमात्र गठित संयुक्त माध्यमिक शिक्षक कल्याण संगठनले आफ्नो स्थापनको लगतै बर्तमान अवस्थामा शिक्षकगणको ज्वलन्त समस्याहरुमा आन्दोलन कालमा रोकिएको तीन महिनाको वेतन अनि जीटीए क्षेत्रका उच्च अनि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयका चार सय उन्नतीस शिक्षक शिक्षिकाको डीआई अप्रूभलको विषय लिएर जीटीए बोर्ड अफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन चेयरम्यान अनि भाइस चेयरम्यानसँग निरन्तर […]

CONGRATULATION DARJEELING CIVIC BOARD!

January 3, 2018

We Wish Prativa Rai and all the Municipality Councillors and portfolio holders being the new elected Civic Board of Darjeeling Municipality.

Hills concludes 5 days festivities

January 3, 2018

Darjeeling hills concluded 5 days festival held in all parts of the hills. There were various programs such as musical and cultural programs, Baby shows, Beauty Contest, etc, organised by GTA and WB govt.

Bipartite Meeting on January 9

January 3, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled to hold the Bipartite Meetings with Hills leaders on January 9 in Siliguri.

Darjeeling Tea produces just about 3 million kg in 2017

January 3, 2018

Darjeeling tea industry will close 2017 with one of its lowest outputs, estimated at about three million kg as against the average annual crop of about 8.5 million kg over the last few years.

