Mamata renames Rohini road after Subhas Ghising

Returning to the northern Bengal hills after a break of seven months, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday named a road after Subhas Ghising – whose Gorkha National Liberation Front had led a violent movement for Gorkhaland for two decades since the late 1980s.

Banerjee rechristened the Rohini Road as Subhas Ghisingh Marg, saying the late GNLF supremo had played a significant part in ensuring the construction of the road.

Ghising’s party had lost its hold over the hills in 2008 with the advent of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and its leader Bimal Gurung. Since then, the GJM has been spearheading the movement.

Ghising was forced to leave the hills the same year, and died in Delhi in 2015.

[Via: IANS]

472 total views, 243 views today

Comments

comments