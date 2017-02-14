Latest update February 14th, 2017 8:58 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Mamata to declare Kalimpong district today

Feb 14, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Mamata to declare Kalimpong district today

nbl2Demand raised for Siliguri district

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS and BIRESWAR BANERJEE

Mamata arrives at Bagdogra airport on Monday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Feb. 13: Mamata Banerjee’s decision to form a new district has brought cheers for Kalimpong residents but also triggered the demand for a separate Siliguri district.

The chorus from the plains is an indication that similar demands may rise from other parts of the state also.

As the chief minister arrived in Bagdogra airport this afternoon and headed for Kalimpong where she will formally announce the formation of the new Kalimpong district tomorrow, representatives of an apolitical organisation demanded that the Siliguri subdivision and contiguous areas of Jalpaiguri district be put together and a separate Siliguri district be formed.

In Kalimpong town and suburbs, people were in joyous mood. Cries of “Mamata Banerjee zindabad” and “Kalimpongzilla zindabad” cut through the winter air as Mamata’s convoy rolled up the hills along NH10 and headed for Kalimpong.

People offered her ” khada” (the traditional silk scarf) at different locations along the route from the periphery of the town to Deolo hill, where she will be staying for the next three days.

“I am here to thank the chief minister for setting up the Kalimpong district. The district will benefit the common residents of Kalimpong,” said Sunil Thapa, a businessman, who had stood along the Main Road as Mamata’s motorcade passed through the town’s main thoroughfare around 5.45pm.

In the plains, however, the demand for separate Siliguri district was articulated by a section of citizens as well as the BJP.

“We welcome the chief minister’s decision to declare Kalimpong as a new district. At the same time, we would like to appeal to her to consider our demand also and create a separate district of Siliguri,” Sunil Sarkar, the president of the Brihattar Siliguri Nagarik Mancha that was formed around five years back, said at a news conference here today.

They have also sought an appointment with the chief minister during her ongoing trip to north Bengal.

The Mancha members pointed out that as per the 2011 census, the total population of Siliguri and its surrounding areas, which comprise four Assembly constituencies (Siliguri, Matigara-Naxalbari, Phansidewa and Dabgram-Fulbari), is around 15 lakh. On the other hand, the population of the new Kalimpong district is around three lakh.

“But the irony is that even today, people from these areas need to travel to Darjeeling (80km away) or Jalpaiguri (40km away). If Kalimpong can be made a separate district for better administrative control and people’s convenience, the same logic applies for Siliguri,” said Sarkar.

They also said there are nine police stations in the area which they want as the Siliguri district, while there are only three police stations in Kalimpong district.

This evening, even the local leader of the BJP raised the same demand.

“Siliguri is the most important town in north Bengal and even today, it is only a subdivisional headquarters. If Kalimpong can be a separate district, Siliguri also deserves to be a separate district,” Abhijit Roychoudhury, the general secretary of the BJP’s Siliguri organisational district, said today.

The decision to form the Kalimpong district has evoked mixed reactions from retired bureaucrats and economists.

“It is good to have smaller districts or administrative units for better governance and law and order control. People’s inconvenience in terms of travel to the district headquarters from far-flung places can be reduced considerably if such districts are formed,” a retired state government official in Siliguri said.

He, however, pointed out that such smaller districts posed problems also. “Creation of a district means enhancement of administrative infrastructure, judiciary, putting more senior officials in newer posts and other ancillary works. Altogether, it is an additional burden on the government. Also, presence of smaller districts makes the task of planning difficult at the state level,” he added.

Political observers said it would be interesting to see what the state does to address the demands for new districts.

“In the hills, the state formed development board for the Lepcha community first. But in due course, 14 new boards have been formed or announced later. Formation of these boards would surely give political dividend to Trinamul in the hills,” an observer said.

“The state has also met the demand for separate Kalimpong district. It would be interesting to see what stand the state takes now on the demand for the separate Siliguri district and in case similar demands crop up in other parts of the state.”

Representatives of the Darjeeling-Terai-Dooars Adivasi Bikas Sangathan, an association of non-Gorkha tribals residing in the hills, met Mamata at Bagdogra this afternoon and sought a development board for them.

“We have met the chief minister and sought a separate development board. In total, around 1.5 lakh non-Gorkha tribals reside in the hills,” Gulsan Chickbaraik, president of the association, said.

Spread across approximately 11,000sqkm, Kalimpong is the largest subdivision in Darjeeling district. The Kalimpong subdivision will be upgraded to the new district.

[Via: The Telegraph]

253 total views, 253 views today

Comments

comments

Small tea production goes up
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: [email protected] 244,204 total views, 7,329 views today Comments comments

244,204 total views, 7,329 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

389,504 total views, 7,331 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

483,763 total views, 7,345 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 509,341 total views, 7,343 views today Comments comments

509,341 total views, 7,343 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

509,333 total views, 7,339 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress