Among the huge crowd of friends and families, death ritual of martyr Aniket Gurung observed and cremated in Darjeeling today.

Martyr Aniket Gurung, the soldier of the Indian Army who died after being hit by avalanche on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, his dead body was brought to Darjeeling yesterday with full military honour.

May his soul REST IN PEACE!

615 total views, 216 views today

Comments

comments