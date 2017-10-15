MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 1,465 total views, 1,465 views today Comments comments 1,465 total views, 1,465 views today

Arms seized Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […] 5,741 total views, 2,430 views today

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […] 5,570 total views, 2,431 views today

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 5,614 total views, 2,431 views today Comments comments 5,614 total views, 2,431 views today