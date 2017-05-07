Latest update May 7th, 2017 4:42 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Minister’s remark leaves many Darjeeling residents angry before the civic polls

May 07, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Minister’s remark leaves many Darjeeling residents angry before the civic polls

GJM leaders also lodged a police complaint against Indranil Sen, who urged the hill residents to put GJM leaders including Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri in trunks and dispatch them away from the hills.

Writes: Pramod Giri

Darjeeling hills is seething with anger after Indranil Sen, a minister who is close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said on Friday that senior Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders, including Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri should be packed in six-foot-long steel boxes and dispatched out of Darjeeling hills after the May 14 civic polls.

Sen was speaking at an election rally in the hill town of Darjeeling on Friday.

Posters by apolitical associations have come up in the hills to protest against the minister’s statement. A video clip of Sen’s speech has gone viral in social media with thousands protesting the statement.

On Saturday, thousands of people in Darjeeling responded to a call given by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and participated in a rally to protest against the minister’s speech. GJM that has interpreted Sen’s statement as an attack on locals by an outsider, organised the protest at the same spot where Sen delivered his speech on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon GJM leaders also lodged a police complaint against Sen at Darjeeling Sadar police statement.

In his address, Sen said, “I have brought 32 steel trunks of 6 feet length and ropes. Now it is your job, brothers and sisters. The elections are slated for May 14 and cast your votes for TMC and GNLF and pack Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and all their candidates and send them to another district. At that time you will hear them singing Kabhi Alvida Na Kahana (never say goodbye) from inside the trunks.”

Sen, who was a singer before he turned to politics also sang two lines of the popular Hindi song and asked TMC supporters to sing along with him.

Incidentally, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and heir apparent of Trinamool Congress, Abishek Banerjee, and tourism minister Goutam Deb were also present in Friday’s meeting.

The development should not amuse the chief minister, who is only too aware that identity is a sensitive issue with the people of the hills.

GJM which has kept up the demand of a separate state of Gorkhaland for the civic polls has projected the elections as a Gorkhaland versus Bengal fight. Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, is banking on developments carried out by the state government, creation of separate Kalimpong district and the 15 different development boards the state government has formed for different hill communities.

Such has been the anger over the minister’s statement, that even Gorkha National Liberation Front, which is an ally of Trinamool Congress condemned Sen’s remark.

“We condemn the statement which was uncalled for at this moment,” said Mahendra Chhetri, general secretary, GNLF.

Observers believe that Sen’s comment has the potential of damaging Trinamul’s fortunes in the hills, despite the party making some inroads in the hills. Bengal’s ruling party is making all efforts to register its first electoral victory in the politically volatile hills.

Trinamool leaders admitted in private that the party has suddenly been pushed on the back foot. “Land and identity are sensitive issues in the hills and hill Trinamool leaders were trying hard to balance, given that our party is against a separate state off Gorkhaland. This statement has undone a lot of our hard work in the hills,” admitted a Trinamool leader in private.

In the police complaint filed by Roshan Giri, it was alleged that Sen was spreading hatred and issuing veiled threat to the GJM leaders. “The public speech of Sen was incendiary, full of hatred and the one that is bound to incite tension within Gorkha community. The statement has also violated the section 153B (b) of Indian penal Code and model code of conduct.”

[Via: Hindustan Times]

[Pic 1: Residents of Darjeeling organised a rally on Saturday to protest against the remark of minister Indranil Sen.(HT Photo)
Pic 2: Agitators protesting against Trinamool minister’s remark in Friday’s meeting. (HT Photo)]

53 total views, 53 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling MP condemns inflammatory speech by Indranil Sen
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 3,616 total views, 3,616 views today Comments comments

3,616 total views, 3,616 views today

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 8,992 total views, 4,508 views today Comments comments

8,992 total views, 4,508 views today

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY

May 3, 2017

Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 39,614 total views, 5,900 views today Comments comments

39,614 total views, 5,900 views today

बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को मई दिवस

May 3, 2017

अाज बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को तर्फबाट खरसाग मा दैनिक काम गर्ने हरूलाई संगठन ले LIC गरिदिने भएको छ।।। मई दिवसको अवसरमा मा संगठन ले आफ्नो सदस्य हरू लाई LIC गरी दिने निर्णय संगठन को अध्यक्ष शरण विशवकम साथै सचिव एलजिन बाहमण ले लिएको […]

29,728 total views, 4,495 views today

Let’s Green Darjeeling Organise Free Health Camps

May 3, 2017

Let’s Green Darjeeling (LGD) organised free health camps at Singla village (North Tukvar) on Sunday (30th April) and in Kurseong near Dowhill on Monday (1st May). 29,824 total views, 4,497 views today Comments comments

29,824 total views, 4,497 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress