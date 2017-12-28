Mirth & music back in hills

A music band performs at the festival in Darjeeling on Wednesday
Darjeeling: The Darjeeling hills are once again alive with music and dance in a year that was marked by violence and 104 days of shutdown.
Binay Tamang, the chairperson of the board of administrators to run the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, inaugurated the Teesta-Rangeet Tourism Festival at Chowrastha here on Wednesday.
“There was a time when there would be no people at Chowrastha. I am talking of the situation we faced earlier this year. The hills were in doldrums and I would like to thank the public for supporting us and turning things around to make Darjeeling better.”
The festival – organised jointly by the GTA and the Bengal government – will be held across the hills over the next five days.
[Via: The Telegraph]
