Mirth & music back in hills

A music band performs at the festival in Darjeeling on Wednesday

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling hills are once again alive with music and dance in a year that was marked by violence and 104 days of shutdown.

Binay Tamang, the chairperson of the board of administrators to run the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, inaugurated the Teesta-Rangeet Tourism Festival at Chowrastha here on Wednesday.

“There was a time when there would be no people at Chowrastha. I am talking of the situation we faced earlier this year. The hills were in doldrums and I would like to thank the public for supporting us and turning things around to make Darjeeling better.”

The festival – organised jointly by the GTA and the Bengal government – will be held across the hills over the next five days.

[Via: The Telegraph]

21 total views, 21 views today

Comments

comments