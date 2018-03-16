Latest update March 16th, 2018 5:48 PM

Misunderstandings with Sikkim on Darjeeling issue resolved: Mamata Banerjee

Mar 16, 2018

“I would also appeal to the GTA to maintain a good relationship with Sikkim,” Mamata Banerjee

After today’s 1 hour long meeting in Siliguri, the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Sikkim Mamata Banerjee and Pawan Chamling, who had a somewhat strained relationship in the recent past, they declared they have overcome all differences and will now work towards the development of both states.

“Whatever misunderstanding was there between us regarding the Darjeeling issue is over now. I think it is good for the people of Darjeeling. It is good for both Bengal and Sikkim,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, with her Sikkim counterpart Pawan Kumar Chamling by her side.

According to the Sikkim CM, “There were differences of opinion in the past, but now we have resolved all issues”.

Benay Tamang, GTA administrator said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed me to look into projects where we need Sikkim’s help so that she can urge the Sikkim CM to speed up the work for the development of Darjeeling.“

According to sources, the two CMs agreed to meet following the Centre’s advice.

