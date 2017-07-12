MOB SET ABLAZE PANCHAYAT OFFICE Pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Wednesday set ablaze a panchayat office in Mirik sub-division and damaged a few government vehicles on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown. 35,656 total views, 3,307 views today Comments comments 35,656 total views, 3,307 views today

ONE MORE MARTYR OF GORKHALAND 36 year old Ashok Tamang who was injured in the scuffle between the GJM and security forces on July 8, passed away in a Hospital in Tadong, Sikkim. His body was brought to his residence located at Lowis Jubilee Complex in Darjeeling today. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE! 40,528 total […] 40,528 total views, 3,294 views today

Strike to continue, hunger strike by leaders Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) meeting is concluded in Mirik. Following Resolutions are unanimously taken at the meeting: 50,713 total views, 3,303 views today Comments comments 50,713 total views, 3,303 views today

FUNERAL RALLIES HELD People of Darjeeling took part in a funeral procession in Darjeeling on Sunday. The funeral procession of Suraj Bhusal was brought out from Tungsung, the funeral procession of Samir Gurung was brought out from Singamari. Both the processions converged at the Chowrasta and went down to the Chowk Bazar. Army […] 59,597 total views, 3,295 views today