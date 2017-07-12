Latest update July 12th, 2017 8:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

MOB SET ABLAZE PANCHAYAT OFFICE

MOB SET ABLAZE PANCHAYAT OFFICE

Jul 12, 2017

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Wednesday set ablaze a panchayat office in Mirik sub-division and damaged a few government vehicles on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown.

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Wednesday set ablaze a panchayat office in Mirik sub-division and damaged a few government vehicles on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown.

ONE MORE MARTYR OF GORKHALAND

July 12, 2017

36 year old Ashok Tamang who was injured in the scuffle between the GJM and security forces on July 8, passed away in a Hospital in Tadong, Sikkim. His body was brought to his residence located at Lowis Jubilee Complex in Darjeeling today. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Strike to continue, hunger strike by leaders

July 11, 2017

Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) meeting is concluded in Mirik. Following Resolutions are unanimously taken at the meeting:

FUNERAL RALLIES HELD

July 10, 2017

People of Darjeeling took part in a funeral procession in Darjeeling on Sunday. The funeral procession of Suraj Bhusal was brought out from Tungsung, the funeral procession of Samir Gurung was brought out from Singamari. Both the processions converged at the Chowrasta and went down to the Chowk Bazar.

RAJNATH SINGH BRIEFS PM MODI ON DARJEELING SITUATION

July 10, 2017

Union home minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Darjeeling unrest on Sunday.

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

