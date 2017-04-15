Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Force as Municipal Elections Announced for May 14th

The Bengal election commission yesterday issued a press note, saying polls to seven municipalities across the state, including five in north Bengal, would be held on May 14.

The press release effectively means that the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

A.K. Singh, the state election commissioner, said in the press note: “The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect.”

Elections to municipalities in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kursesong, Mirik, Raigang in North Dinajpur, Domkal in Murshidabad and Pujali in South 24 Parganas will be held on May 14 and counting would be held on May 17.

The notification of the election will be issued on Monday and nominations can be filed from April 17 to 24. The scrutiny of the nominations will be on April 25 and the last date for the withdrawal from the fray is April 27.

