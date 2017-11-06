Morcha Kalimpong unit formed

Kalimpong: Rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang on Sunday constituted a 37-member working committee of the party’s Kalimpong district unit, but no Morcha leader of note from the district found a place on the panel.

The committee will be headed by Sanchabir Subba, who is also a member of the GTA board of administrators. All the members have been given different responsibilities: some have been tasked with looking after party matters at town and block levels, others have given the jobs of taking care of different sections of the communities like teachers, businessmen and plantation workers, among others.

However, there were no leaders either from the Morcha’s Kalimpong district committee on the panel formed by Tamang. The only senior leader was Norden Lama, the former chairman of the Kalimpong municipality. All the four former leaders of Yuwa Ekai, the youth wing of the Jana Andolan Party, who had only quit their party few days back, were incorporated in the committee.

[Via: The Telegraph]

256 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments