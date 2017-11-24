Morcha leaders in Dooars join TMC

Morcha leaders receive Trinamul flags from minister. Picture by Anirban Choudhury

Jaigaon: In a major move on Thursday, Trinamul managed to cut deep into the support base of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha across the Dooars as most prominent leaders of the hill party defected to Mamata Banerjee’s party at a public meeting at the bordering town of Jaigaon.

Among those who joined were nine Morcha central committee members from the Dooars.

Also, 50-odd Morcha members, including elected representatives of rural bodies, received the Trinamul flag from party leader and state minister Aroop Biswas, much to the elation of district Trinamul leaders based in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

“All the Morcha leaders in the Dooars have joined Trinamul. They believe that development of the Dooars is possible only by Mamata Banerjee and hence, moved to our party. From now on, Trinamul will be stronger in the Dooars and the development can be expedited,” said Biswas.

Among those who joined Trinamul were Ashok Lama, the vice-president of the Dooars Committee of the Morcha, Sandeep Chhetri, the general secretary of the central committee.

Over 12,000 people attended the meeting. Among them were followers of the Morcha leaders as well as Trinamul supporters who reached the venue from nearby areas of the border town.

[Via: The Telegraph]

18 total views, 18 views today

Comments

comments