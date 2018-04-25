Morcha signals poll readiness

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha central leadership has directed leaders of frontal organisations to be ready for “any election any time”, signalling that Binay Tamang-Anit Thapa group is confident of its support base in the hills.

For the first time after Tamang was made president, the party held a meeting with leaders of the 14 frontal organisations in Darjeeling on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Satish Pokhrel, vice-president of the Morcha. Neither Tamang nor Thapa were present.

“This was our first meeting with the leaders of the frontal organisations and the central committee has asked our frontal organisation leaders to be ready to face any elections any time,” Pokhrel said on Tuesday.

The Morcha leadership had so far not talked about elections in any forum.

Pokhrel did not specify any election. Tamang has been nominated the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief by the state government.

“It is the duty of any political party to take part in an election. This is why we have asked our leaders to be ready to face any elections that comes our way, be it the panchayat, GTA or even the Lok Sabha elections next year,” said Pokhrel.

Panchayat elections have not been held in the hills since 2000 and the five-year tenure of the GTA ended in August last year.

Asked whether the message was an indication of the growing confidence in the party, Pokhrel replied in the affirmative. “Yes, we believe we now have the support of the hill people. If the GTA elections are held, we are confident of winning all 45 seats,” said Pokhrel.

[Via: The Telegraph]

