Mr. D k Pradhan ousted from Darjeeling Municipality Chairman

A meeting was convened to remove the existing Darjeeling Municipality chairman Mr. D. K Pradhan, who is currently in judicial custody, he was removed through a No-Trust Motion on Wednesday.

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has recently selected Ms. Prativa Rai as a Chairman of Darjeeling Municipality, following the formation of their Civic Boards in Kalimpong and Kurseong. New Darjeeling Chairman is likely to hold her office on January 16.

28 councillors out of total 32 councillors have extended their supports to new Darjeeling Civic Board.

