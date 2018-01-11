Latest update January 11th, 2018 10:15 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Mr. D k Pradhan ousted from Darjeeling Municipality Chairman

Jan 11, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Mr. D k Pradhan ousted from Darjeeling Municipality Chairman

A meeting was convened to remove the existing Darjeeling Municipality chairman Mr. D. K Pradhan, who is currently in judicial custody, he was removed through a No-Trust Motion on Wednesday.

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has recently selected Ms. Prativa Rai as a Chairman of Darjeeling Municipality, following the formation of their Civic Boards in Kalimpong and Kurseong. New Darjeeling Chairman is likely to hold her office on January 16.

28 councillors out of total 32 councillors have extended their supports to new Darjeeling Civic Board.

22 total views, 22 views today

Comments

comments

FROZEN ART
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति-

January 4, 2018

बिगत दुइ महिना अघिमात्र गठित संयुक्त माध्यमिक शिक्षक कल्याण संगठनले आफ्नो स्थापनको लगतै बर्तमान अवस्थामा शिक्षकगणको ज्वलन्त समस्याहरुमा आन्दोलन कालमा रोकिएको तीन महिनाको वेतन अनि जीटीए क्षेत्रका उच्च अनि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयका चार सय उन्नतीस शिक्षक शिक्षिकाको डीआई अप्रूभलको विषय लिएर जीटीए बोर्ड अफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन चेयरम्यान अनि भाइस चेयरम्यानसँग निरन्तर […]

35,317 total views, 3,185 views today

CONGRATULATION DARJEELING CIVIC BOARD!

January 3, 2018

We Wish Prativa Rai and all the Municipality Councillors and portfolio holders being the new elected Civic Board of Darjeeling Municipality. 35,326 total views, 3,187 views today Comments comments

35,326 total views, 3,187 views today

Hills concludes 5 days festivities

January 3, 2018

Darjeeling hills concluded 5 days festival held in all parts of the hills. There were various programs such as musical and cultural programs, Baby shows, Beauty Contest, etc, organised by GTA and WB govt. 42,878 total views, 3,184 views today Comments comments

42,878 total views, 3,184 views today

Bipartite Meeting on January 9

January 3, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled to hold the Bipartite Meetings with Hills leaders on January 9 in Siliguri. 42,905 total views, 3,186 views today Comments comments

42,905 total views, 3,186 views today

Darjeeling Tea produces just about 3 million kg in 2017

January 3, 2018

Darjeeling tea industry will close 2017 with one of its lowest outputs, estimated at about three million kg as against the average annual crop of about 8.5 million kg over the last few years. 42,916 total views, 3,184 views today Comments comments

42,916 total views, 3,184 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress