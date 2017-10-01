Muharram 2017: Muharram is observed in Darjeeling today by the Muslims…. 6,457 total views, 918 views today Comments comments 6,457 total views, 918 views today

GJM WITHDRAWS DARJEELING SHUTDOWN AFTER 104 DAYS The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Tuesday evening announced the withdrawal of its indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills, and that the situation would return to normalcy from 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to them to call off the over […] 29,429 total views, 917 views today

TOP THREE IN CHANDIGARH HALF MARATHON ARE GORKHAS The Gorkha’s have completely dominated Chandigarh Half Marathon, with ranking all the top three slots. What is more amazing is that three are Servicemen from 3/11 Gorkha Rifles. Rfn Aichandra Chemjong Rfn Vishal Rai and Rfn Binosh Limbu CONGRATULATION! 29,309 total views, 916 views today Comments comments 29,309 total views, 916 views today

GTA reinstated The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 33,737 total views, 917 views today […] 33,737 total views, 917 views today