MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued.
April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14.
April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued.
April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.
April 10, 2017
April 10, 2017

Thousands of ex-servicemen yesterday Marched in Kalimpong to commemorate the BLACK DAY on which Bengal government has brutally beat up peacefully marching retired soldiers at Darjeeling More on April 9, 2008. Yesterday r he ex-servicemen chanted slogans in favour of Gorkhaland and demanded separation from Bengal.
April 10, 2017
April 10, 2017

Late Dhiren Giri was admitted in Siliguri Nursing 3 days back and he was discharged yesterday afternoon, he died on his way back to Darjeeling from Siliguri. Funeral of Late Dhiren Giri will be held on 11th April, 2017 ( Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m. from his residence, Forest Road, Chandmari, […]
