Municipality Elections: Dummy nominee in fray

Darjeeling, April 28: The dummy candidate of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in ward 17 of Darjeeling refused to withdraw his nomination at the last moment, leaving the party dumbfound.

The time for the withdrawal of the nominations for the municipal polls ended at 3pm yesterday, but Krishna Barmay Sarki didn’t opt out of the fray.

Barmay had aspired for a Morcha ticket, along with two other party leaders from the same ward.

Unable to solve the differences, Morcha president Bimal Gurung had fielded Ram Jung Golay, a resident of ward 16, in ward 17. after problems in their wardIt is not good for the party that we have two candidates contesting from the same ward.”Dummy candidates are always the most trusted party man.

“Everyone wanted a candidate from their own ward and since I had filed my nominations as a dummy candidate, I decided not to withdraw. I seek forgiveness from Bimal Gurung, too, but I feel I was misunderstood. If I had not contested, the party would have lost this ward. I am with the Morcha and I have always come forward for Gorkhaland,” said Barmay.

