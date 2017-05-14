MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS:

Ranjita Thami is arrested in Darjeeling today while she was trying to cast vote in the name of Aneeesha Pradhan at Booth No. 169, B.T College, Ward No. 10. She was detected by TMC polling agent.
May 14, 2017
The final votes cast recorded in the Darjeeling hills today as follows: Darjeeling = 59.09% Kurseong = 71.08% Mirik = 77.09% Kalimpong = 65.16%
May 14, 2017
Sanjeeb Rasaily, resident of Lower Rose Bank Malidhar, Darjeeling, whose father was expired on May 6 and he is under the death ritual of his father, despite all, he casted his vote today.
May 14, 2017
May 14, 2017
Karan Chettri from Pulbazar, Bijanbari, is missing since 11th May (Thursday). If you come across him or know about his whereabouts, please get in touch with his family on 9832016327 or 9647836839.
May 14, 2017
Politics is indeed a very weird field, just a day is left to polls and Kalimpong Ward 1 candidate Pawan Sundas has quit the party and joined GJM. Explaining his move Mr Sundas said, "there is no discipline in TMC, we Hill people are used as per their convenience… I […]
