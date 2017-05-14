MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS UPDATE The final votes cast recorded in the Darjeeling hills today as follows: Darjeeling = 59.09% Kurseong = 71.08% Mirik = 77.09% Kalimpong = 65.16% 5,418 total views, 3,677 views today Comments comments 5,418 total views, 3,677 views today

MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS Sanjeeb Rasaily, resident of Lower Rose Bank Malidhar, Darjeeling, whose father was expired on May 6 and he is under the death ritual of his father, despite all, he casted his vote today.

MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS: Ranjita Thami is arrested in Darjeeling today while she was trying to cast vote in the name of Aneeesha Pradhan at Booth No. 169, B.T College, Ward No. 10. She was detected by TMC polling agent.

KARAN CHETTRI FROM PULBAZAR Karan Chettri from Pulbazar, Bijanbari, is missing since 11th May (Thursday). If you come across him or know about his whereabouts, please get in touch with his family on 9832016327 or 9647836839.