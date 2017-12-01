Latest update December 1st, 2017 7:35 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

‘Murder’ of FIR grammar

Dec 01, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on ‘Murder’ of FIR grammar

New Delhi: The alleged language skills of FIR-drafters in Bengal became a source of mirth in the Supreme Court on Thursday with a judge wondering whether “that is the way English grammar is taught in the schools” in the state.

The counsel for Bimal Gurung, the Gorkha leader now on the run, told the court that the Bengal government had filed 300-odd cases against his client and his followers. The counsel, senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, added that several FIRs were identical and riddled with grammatical errors.

He claimed that the Bengal government had prepared a template to just add the name of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader to the FIRs whenever any violence took place.

“Most of these FIRs are identically drafted and are verbatim in nature. Even the grammatical mistakes are identical. There are several punctuation mistakes and other grammatical errors. Some of the FIRs read ‘he have’ and ‘they was’,” Patwalia told the bench. The FIRs show that the cases were foisted on Gurung, he added.

Justice A.K. Sikri, heading the bench, asked: “Are the FIRs in English?”

When Patwalia replied in the affirmative, Justice Sikri observed: “Perhaps that is the way English grammar is taught in the schools of Bengal.”

Amid laughter in the courtroom, Patwalia said: “The Bengalis take pride to be the intellectuals of the country, but this is the way the FIRs are drafted.”

The proceedings will resume on Monday. The bench is now dealing with an application filed by the Bengal government seeking the recall of the apex court’s order restraining the state from taking “any coercive action” against Gurung. Fearing imminent arrest, he had moved the court for relief.

[Via: The Telegraph]

1,467 total views, 230 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 7,673 total views, 526 views today Comments comments

7,673 total views, 526 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 7,005 total views, 524 views today Comments comments

7,005 total views, 524 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 7,034 total views, 524 views today Comments comments

7,034 total views, 524 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 19,245 total views, 524 views today Comments comments

19,245 total views, 524 views today

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung’s reply on West Bengal government’s plea

November 24, 2017

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

42,295 total views, 531 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress