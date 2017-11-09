Latest update February 11th, 2018 8:21 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

NARI MORCHA REOPENS OFFICE

Nov 09, 2017

Nari Morcha on Thursday opened its central committee office at Chowk Bazaar in Darjeeling.

GJM chief blames Binay Tamang for unrest in Darjeeling to deflect NIA scrutiny
ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed "Balidaan Diwas" or "martyrs day" at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19

February 10, 2018

THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT.

Large quantity of Pangolin scales seized, 4 arrested

February 10, 2018

The Belakoba forest department arrested four persons and seized pangolin scales, in large quantity in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Om Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Ilam district of Nepal, and Nima Tshiring Bhutia, Suren Gurung, and Jumba Bhutia, residents of Darjeeling. The arrested persons will be […]

