Latest update April 16th, 2018 8:26 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

NCW chief Rekha Sharma in Darjeeling: ‘Govt not allowing victims of 2017 violence to meet me’

Apr 16, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on NCW chief Rekha Sharma in Darjeeling: ‘Govt not allowing victims of 2017 violence to meet me’

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the government was not cooperating as she began her three-day visit in connection with the violence there last year during the 105-day agitation.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma Monday accused the government of “working overtime to prevent women victims of state atrocities from meeting her”. She said the government was not cooperating as she began her three-day visit in connection with the violence there last year during the 105-day agitation.

Sharma alleged Darjeeling Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Chaturvedi had gone on leave to avoid meeting her while Darjeeling District Magistrate (DM) Joyoshi Dasgupta did not meet her. “SP Darjeeling … he sure has many questions to reply for,” Sharma tweeted. “DM Darjeeling is not ready to come to meet me. Administration is working overtime to stop victims and complainants to meet me @NCWIndia. I can imagine what must have happened in those 105 days.” She said some women met her Sunday and narrated their ordeal. “Horrible stories of police atrocities on women and families…,” Sharma tweeted.

Calls to SP and DM for their reaction went unanswered. Separately, some women, believed to be part of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)’s Binay Tamang faction, protested Sharma’s visit Sunday. Absconding GJM leader Bimal Gurung purportedly condemned it in an audio message. “It is such a shame that despite martyrdom of 13 Gorkhaland agitators and brazen threats of rape by a Darjeeling police officer, women staged the protest against the commission chairman’s visit,’’ he is purportedly heard as saying. “I urge women from across the Hills to reach out to Sharma…”

[Via: Indian Express]

27 total views, 11 views today

Comments

comments

'Where were you last year?'
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 7,514 total views, 2,987 views today Comments comments

7,514 total views, 2,987 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 48,494 total views, 2,989 views today Comments comments

48,494 total views, 2,989 views today

GJMM TO SUPPORT TMC IN DOOARS PANCHAYAT POLLS

April 5, 2018

GJM finally decided to support the Trinamul Congress in the Panchayat elections in the Dooars. We have taken a decision to go for an electoral alliance with the Trinamul, GJMM spokesperson Rohit Sharma said. 48,486 total views, 2,990 views today Comments comments

48,486 total views, 2,990 views today

GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

122,267 total views, 2,986 views today

Gorkha lad wins Sony TV dance reality show 2 Finale

March 25, 2018

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam, Gorkha lad from Assam Bishal Sharma lifts the Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale trophy. 122,196 total views, 2,989 views today Comments comments

122,196 total views, 2,989 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress