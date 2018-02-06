Latest update February 6th, 2018 9:19 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Need support from all to develop Darjeeling: Mamata Banerjee back in hills after 7-months hiatus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Darjeeling on Tuesday said that the region could develop only if everyone worked together. Banerjee is visiting Darjeeling after 7 months.

“All of us should work together if the cause is good. Darjeeling can develop but for that we all need to put our efforts together, work in tandem and ensure that there is peace here,” she said after renaming Rohini Road as Subash Ghisingh Marg. The road from Simulbari to Kurseong has been named after Ghishing who was the founder of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) in 1980.

Referring to the troubles that broke at the hills she said, “After our government came to power, I used to come to the hills once in every two months. Today I have come after seven months. There were some disturbances because of which not only me but no one could come to the hills. Darjeeling has been an inseparable part of the country and the state. We will try to deliver what you want but for that we all need to work together, peacefully. Fighting is easy. It can be done in one second. I always want the hills to smile,” she said.

As she unveiled the plaque on the occasion, she said it was a temporary one and it would be replaced by a permanent one. On behalf of the state government she assured all help to Darjeeling and said, “I will not ask for any share but will like to see all of you living in peace here.” Also present at the occasion was Binay Tamang, chairman of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and Mann Ghisingh, president of GNLF.

Mamata’s visit is significant because after her last visit on June 8, 2017 when she held her first cabinet meeting at the hills, clash broke out between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters and the police. Several vehicles were torched and later the hills witnessed a 104-day bandh called by the GJM. While GJM members claimed that 13 of their supporters had been killed, the state administration said that a sub inspector and a civic volunteer were also killed in the agitation.

[Via: DNA News]

BREAKING: ALL PARTY MEETING IN DARJEELING ON FEBRUARY 8

GTA chairperson Mr. Binay Tamang has just announced the next All Party Meeting is scheduled to be held in Darjeeling on February 8, during the Chief Minister four days visit in Darjeeling.

Darjeeling Tea production falls 65% low

Darjeeling Tea has lost over 65% of its production in 2017 according to data published by the Tea Board of India. The Total tea production in Darjeeling was 8.13 Million kilos in 2016, however, it has been decreased to 2.82 Million kilos in 2017.

GJMM trade union threats

GJMM trade union has threatened to stop dispatch the first flush tea from the gardens of the hills if bonus dues are not paid immediately. As agreed to pay the bonus 19.75% last year, however, only half of the bonus has been paid to the workers so far.

JAP activists detained in Delhi

JAP activists were detained for breaking the security barricade in New Delhi during their ongoing dharna for Gorkhaland on Thursday, activists were released later in the day.

Home’s Chapel to Heritage status

Chapel of Dr. Grams Homes will be established as heritage site by the West Bengal Heritage Commission.

