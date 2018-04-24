Latest update April 24th, 2018 6:10 PM

Nepali Film Icon Dayahang Rai In Kalimpong For "Appa"

A young filmmaker of Kalimpong, Anmol Gurung, has scripted a movie and named it ‘Appa’ (father) where renowned actors from Nepal like Daya Hang Rai, Tulsi Ghimiray and Aruna Karki is all set to play major roles.

“The idea behind the film is to change the way our society looks at a father-son relationship,” Mr Gurung says. The shooting is scheduled to begin on 25 April at the historic Ghoom Railway Station in Darjeeling, while portions of the movie will also be shots in places like Sandakphu and Kalimpong.

“The main characters will be portrayed by Daya Hang Rai who has changed Nepali cinema’s dimensions, the legendary Tulsi Ghimiray the popular actor and filmmaker Aruna Karki,” Mr Gurung told reports here on Monday.

According to him, the shooting may wind up in 60 days, but the post-production process may take a year. “As such, we plan to release the movie on Father’s Day next year,” he said.

Mr Rai, meanwhile, said he is officially acting in India for the first time and that the story line of the film compelled him to sign it. “I was mesmerized by the story I listened to after Anmol Gurung sent it to me in an audio message format, and I did not want to miss an opportunity to work in it.

The subject is universal and people from all across the world can get connected to it,” the Nepalese actor said. Iconic filmmaker, Mr Ghimiray, who had said in the past that Nepal’s cinema and the cinema in Darjeeling Hills had a huge gap, on Monday said the standard of filmmaking here had radically gone up, with good technicians and actors fast coming up.

“Political elements often break us like people start branding us Nepal’s Nepali, Assam’s Nepali, and Burma’s Nepali,’ but art and culture always brings us together,” he said.

[Via: Statesman News Service]

