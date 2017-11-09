Latest update November 9th, 2017 6:43 AM

New Gymkhana club panel

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling: Darjeeling Gymkhana Club has elected a new executive committee after a gap of more than a year, the move being seen as an attempt to weed out people perceived to be close to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung.

The club’s relationship with the administration hit a nadir in recent times after a complaint of land grab was lodged against it and the Trinamul leaders in the hills complained that the Morcha was interfering in the affairs of the historic institution.

“A new committee was to be elected on 30 September 2016 but the process was postponed… This had prompted the Trinamul Congress to accuse Bimal Gurung of interfering in the functioning of the club,” said a source in the club.

The club authorities had then denied the charges.

The Darjeeling district administration had also filed an FIR against the previous chairman and secretary of the club under various sections of the IPC and the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955, on September 25, 2017.

Sources said the club had been accused of constructing an unauthorised building in an area of 0.59 acre and grabbing 0.09 acre of a government plot. The club is spread over around two acres and has 462 members not just from Darjeeling but across the country.

During such tumultuous times, the club finally elected an executive committee. Milan Tamang, the newly elected chairman, said: “A special general meeting of the club was held on Tuesday in which Tilak Dewan was elected as the vice-chairman, Pemba Tamang as member secretary and Sangay Tshering Bhutia as joint secretary.”

Tamang admitted that the elections had not been held for almost a year. Asked about alleged political interference, he said: “I personally believe that there should be no political interference in such reputed institutions. There should not be a political battlefield in Gymkhana. We should not allow political interference. So far as my knowledge is concerned, I do not think there was political pressure.”

Members of the new executive committee said that they would “cooperate with the administration” and if there is any violation on the BOT (built, operate, transfer) agreement by the lessee (who have constructed new properties) the Club will not take any responsibility.

The club was established in 1909.

[Via: The Telegraph][pic from Darpan]

