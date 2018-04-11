Latest update April 11th, 2018 7:45 PM

New hill tourist spot in offing

Apr 11, 2018

Writes: BIRESWAR BANERJEE

Mirik is all set to get a new destination as the state tourism department has planned to develop a site on Thurbo tea estate, located on the outskirts of Mirik town.

The hill tea garden is located about 60km from here and attracts tourists with its lush green tea plantation and picturesque beauty. The tourism department will set up cottages, a ropeway service and will develop the roads leading to the site, along with allied infrastructure.

“Considering its beautiful location and panoramic views, the area will be ideal to pull in more tourists. A cable car service and some eco-friendly cottages have been planned at the site,” said state tourism minister Gautam Deb.

The Trinamul-backed Mirik municipality has already started its beautification projects across the Mirik by developing its roads, setting up street lights and beautifying adjacent areas at the Sumendu Lake in Mirik.

The minister said that this would be a major tourism project that will boost the state government’s promotional plans for tea tourism scheme in the state.

“We are aware about the tea garden area is a private property is on leasehold plot. But we will convert at least five acre of its none-tea producing land for the project,” Deb said.

The state tourism department also has plans to set up one more ropeway service in the region. It would connect the Dooars with Namchi of Sikkim. Also, another cable car service has been planned at Mukutmanipur in south Bengal.

[Via: The Telegraph]

