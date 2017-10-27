NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.

The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening.

Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang.

The Delegation had a detailed discussion on the present Gorkhaland movement. The team stressed upon the importance of finding a permanent solution in the matter.

The matters of human rights violations, including the Custodial Death of Barun Bhujel, were also discussed.

The Delegation also urged the HM to convene the tripartite meeting at the earliest. The Delegation also asked the HM to widen the scope of the tripartite talks by including the NGC.

The HM has agreed to look into the suggestions and take appropriate steps.

