NGC releases its Vision Document

The National Gorkha Committee held a meeting in Darjeeling on Saturday to release its ‘Vision Document’, which consists (i) History of Gorkhas and its contribution (ii) Siliguri corridor vital for national security (iii) Legal and Constitutional issues of proposed state of Gorkhaland (iv) Economic viabilities of proposed state and (v) Present political situation that exists in the region. The Document was released by Dr. Gokul Sinah and Shri Om Narayan Gupta.

NGC is a non political organisation based in Delhi, headed by Lt Gen Shakti Gurung (Retd.) and its members are Indian Gorkhas from across the country.

NGC intends to work in coordination with the authorities in the state and central governments to progress ahead with their demands stressing on the need for negations and discussions.

