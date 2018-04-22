Latest update April 23rd, 2018 6:54 PM

NGC releases its Vision Document

Apr 22, 2018

The National Gorkha Committee held a meeting in Darjeeling on Saturday to release its ‘Vision Document’, which consists (i) History of Gorkhas and its contribution (ii) Siliguri corridor vital for national security (iii) Legal and Constitutional issues of proposed state of Gorkhaland (iv) Economic viabilities of proposed state and (v) Present political situation that exists in the region. The Document was released by Dr. Gokul Sinah and Shri Om Narayan Gupta.

NGC is a non political organisation based in Delhi, headed by Lt Gen Shakti Gurung (Retd.) and its members are Indian Gorkhas from across the country.

NGC intends to work in coordination with the authorities in the state and central governments to progress ahead with their demands stressing on the need for negations and discussions.

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 17,775 total views, 35 views today Comments comments

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 44,057 total views, 35 views today Comments comments

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 23,255 total views, 35 views today Comments comments

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 85,046 total views, 35 views today Comments comments

