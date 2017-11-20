No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.”

The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, implies that the Supreme Court has given an interim protection against arrest and detention till the next date of hearing, since the anticipatory bail application is still to be heard by it. This basically implies that the petitioner [in this case, Bimal Gurung] will not be arrested” explained Ashok Dhamija.

Reacting to the development, Bimal Gurung loyalists have started celebrations and firecrackers were heard being burst in Kalimpong town.

[Via: Whatsapp group]

3,502 total views, 3,502 views today

Comments

comments