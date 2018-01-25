Officer murder charge The CID has filed the chargesheet in the murder of Amitabha Malik, a sub-inspector of police who fell to bullets fired allegedly by associates of Gurung, during a raid near Darjeeling last year. 1,072 total views, 1,072 views today Comments comments 1,072 total views, 1,072 views today

Ghisingh road The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh.

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC.

GTA to hold Business Meet in February GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county.