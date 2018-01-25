Officer murder charge

The CID has filed the chargesheet in the murder of Amitabha Malik, a sub-inspector of police who fell to bullets fired allegedly by associates of Gurung, during a raid near Darjeeling last year.
January 25, 2018
The CID has filed the chargesheet in the murder of Amitabha Malik, a sub-inspector of police who fell to bullets fired allegedly by associates of Gurung, during a raid near Darjeeling last year.
January 21, 2018
The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh.
January 18, 2018
In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC.
January 18, 2018
GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county.
January 18, 2018
Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21.
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh ThakuriBy: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...