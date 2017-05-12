Oh Darjeeling, What Has Happened to You? – A Tale of Abuse, Humiliation, and Public Apathy

A tragic end to the dreams of a 22-year-old Teresa Rai, who became the victim of the relationship she trusted her life and honour with, has left us numb and rattled, and has forced us to think about the safety of our women working outside in big cities and elsewhere. What we are sharing today will only leave you more enraged and anguished, and will perhaps cast a doubt on the safety of women in our own place, Darjeeling.

On Wednesday, when many of us were busy celebrating Buddha Jayanti with our families and friends, two friends, Sunita and Bhairavi along with Sunita’s young sister Prerna (name changed), were undergoing the worst humiliation a woman can suffer – physical abuse and harrassment – in the heart of the town, Chowrasta.

After offereing their Buddha Jayanti’s prayers at a gumba and after finishing their day’s work at bazar, Sunita, Bairavi and Prerna started to leave for home from Chowrasta when a group of boys, all in inebriated state, started to follow them, passing offensive comments. Since the boys were drunk, the two friends thought it wise to avoid and ignore them, and started to walk briskly. Not long had they covered some distance, the boys overtook them and started to physically abuse them. They again let them go with a warning. Just when Sunita bid her friend goodbye, the boys took advantage of situation and reached Sunita who was all by herself with a small sister. They started verbally threatening her.

Petrified at what was happening, the young women expected for help from the passersby even as they struggled to get away from the abusers who had by then turned more violent and did not seem to relent. Shockingly, no one from the crowd, came forward to help the girls – instead the people seem to enjoy everybit of the fracas with absolute indifference.

Fortunately, Sunita could run to the nearby police booth at Chowrasta and report the matter to the personels there, who took the boys in their custody and handed them over to Darjeeling sadar police station.

Sunita’s elder sister recalls the trauma her sister suffered:

“On Wednesday, while returning home nearby chowrasta a guy named Anurag Gurung from Phoobshering, not only eve teased my sister but also touched her wrongly; when she tried to protest against him (who was with his friends), he threatened her but to our amazement nobody came forward to help her. When that guy tried to beat her she went to nearby police booth in Chowrasta and complained against him..he was in police custody but he had no guilt in his eyes.

We called his family later came his brother who came with all his pride as if his brother had done a great job by molesting small kids… this is our society today we can’t even roam freely in our own home town and why this kind of people are gaining strength because they have brothers who support their misguided brothers. We wanted to file a report with the police but his father, who was an army personal, requested us to forgive his son as that would put his career and life at stake. Just thinking about his life and career, we let him go with proper written proof that he won’t be repeating the same… It is my humble request to each and every person if anyone of u see any such guy troubling a girl please do step forward to help her cause this can happen to anyone of us anytime.”

The two friends are merely 17 years old and they could be like any of your daughters. Darjeeling, as we know, has been a safe home for all our sisters and daughters, which now is changing as a fact and we all are, in one way or the other, responsible for it. Should we let Darjeeling to turn into a place that has no respect and concern for women? How long will our daughters and sisters remain object of abuse and harassment? Are we going to remind our sons that harassing a girl or a woman is a crime and that the family will not tolerate or support any such acts that degrade the dignity of a woman?

If you any day see a girl being harassed and troubled by someone, do care to step in. Being touched, abused and threatened in public brings trauma to the survivors that may never go. It is our town where our sisters and daughters are going to roam thinking that there are “good people” like you and I in the town and so they should not be worried. Some other guy like Anurag would again be waiting to harass them, and all the “good people” like us would spill down their hopes and walk away as if nothing ever happened.

STAND UP, SPEAK OUT – Remember, the greatest tragedy is not the brutality of the evil people, but rather the silence of the good.

