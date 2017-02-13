Latest update February 14th, 2017 8:29 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

P.O & DISTRICT KALIMPONG….

Feb 13, 2017 Political Opinions, Top News Comments Off on P.O & DISTRICT KALIMPONG….

kpgdistprogrammelistWrites: Sandip C. Jain

151 is considered an auspicious figure as per Hindu customs as also in many other customs around the world. 151 is proving to be especially auspicious for Kalimpong considering the fact that after having remained in Darjeeling District for exactly 151 years, it now has finally broken free.

I do not want to get in the detailed history of the area once again but for the sake of the lay readers it has to be pointed out that Kalimpong was annexed to the British empire in the year 1865 following the Anglo-Bhutanese War of 1864 and the subsequent Treaty of Sinchula in 1865. After in came under British India, Kalimpong was first attached to the Western Duars District but a year later, i.e. in 1866, Kalimpong was transferred to the Darjeeling District. 151 years have passed since then and now Kalimpong, rightly, is graduating into a separate district.

This Valentine’s Day, 14th of February 2017, exactly 151 years after the administrative romance between Kalimpong & Darjeeling started, it is coming to an end. Valentine’s Day, the world over, is celebrated as that day when lovers come together, but this Valentine’s Day, the romance between Darjeeling & Kalimpong will come to an end.

This Valentine’s Day, Mamata Didi, Chief Minister of West Bengal, is making her Valentine’s present to Kalimpong by conferring up on it the status of a full-fledged district making it the 21st District in West Bengal.

While the process of making Kalimpong into a District has been going on for more than 15 months the comical part of it all is the way every Political or Social grouping in Kalimpong is clamoring to gather credit for this District Status. The newly formed Jan Andolan party led by Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, the former MLA of Kalimpong of course was the first to claim that it was the sole initiator of the District demand and that the District status was conceded by the West Bengal Government only due to its initiatives. The birth of the Jan Andolan Party actually was associated with the District Demand. After Mamata Banerjee first announced on a Bengali TV channel about her intentions to create a separate district for Kalimpong, a motley group of residents of Kalimpong, scampered to form what was named as “District Demand Committee” probably with the aim of appropriating all the credit that would be associated with the creation of the District. This group later went on to form the core of the new political party named Jan Andolan Party. Their claim of being the catalysts for the formation of the new district proved beneficial for them for the fact that they now occupy all important positions in the Jan Andolan Party. Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri personally can claim credit for the District formation as it was his resignation from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha which set the ball rolling for the formation of the District.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, of course later too joined the bandwagon claiming that it was the first Party to have put forward the demand to the State Government but it was very evident for all to see the discomfort that this Darjeeling led party went through at the announcement of the District. Several of their leaders, including Bimal Gurung, openly announced that Kalimpong could and would never be declared a separate District as Kalimpong was still a part of Bhutan!!! All the same it did not deter them from claiming that they were the real initiators of the District demand for Kalimpong, when they realized that the mood in Kalimpong was much in favour of the district and that opposing the same would be political death for them.

Then came the bomb-shell.. Mamata Banerjee speaking in a public meeting in Kalimpong a few months back announced that no one but herself was responsible for gifting Kalimpong a District status. She said that it was her idea and no one else could claim credit for the District formation thus deflating the claims of the District Demand committee.

Trying to make sense of this entire matter my deduction is that Mamata Banerjee first announced the District formation when it was became evident that Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri would quit the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. My assumption is that she did this to weaken the strangle hold of the GJM in the three Hill sub divisions by driving a wedge between Kalimpong and Darjeeling and also with the aim of luring Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri into her camp. Later when she realized that Dr. Harka had other plans and was not inclined to join her party, she claimed all credit for herself and her party. Her hope, my guess, is that her party would reap political dividends if they could capitalize on the general euphoria brought about by the creation of the new district. And on this Valentine’s Day Mamata Banerjee sure is going to try and seduce the public in Kalimpong in starting a love affair with the All India Trinamool Party.
Whoever takes credit for formation of the District is not important at this point of time. What is important is that now the time has come for all to work together so that proper infrastructure is created for the smooth functioning of the new district.

(The writer is the Editor of Himalayan Times, Kalimpong)

[ In pic: Programme details of Declaration of Kalimpong, Districthood – 14 Feb 2017]

3,445 total views, 1,155 views today

Comments

comments

People's Forum Gen Secy Pravin Gurung Joins TMC
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: [email protected] 243,842 total views, 6,967 views today Comments comments

243,842 total views, 6,967 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

389,142 total views, 6,966 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

483,394 total views, 6,972 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 508,971 total views, 6,969 views today Comments comments

508,978 total views, 6,969 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

508,959 total views, 6,965 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress