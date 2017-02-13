P.O & DISTRICT KALIMPONG….

Writes: Sandip C. Jain

151 is considered an auspicious figure as per Hindu customs as also in many other customs around the world. 151 is proving to be especially auspicious for Kalimpong considering the fact that after having remained in Darjeeling District for exactly 151 years, it now has finally broken free.

I do not want to get in the detailed history of the area once again but for the sake of the lay readers it has to be pointed out that Kalimpong was annexed to the British empire in the year 1865 following the Anglo-Bhutanese War of 1864 and the subsequent Treaty of Sinchula in 1865. After in came under British India, Kalimpong was first attached to the Western Duars District but a year later, i.e. in 1866, Kalimpong was transferred to the Darjeeling District. 151 years have passed since then and now Kalimpong, rightly, is graduating into a separate district.

This Valentine’s Day, 14th of February 2017, exactly 151 years after the administrative romance between Kalimpong & Darjeeling started, it is coming to an end. Valentine’s Day, the world over, is celebrated as that day when lovers come together, but this Valentine’s Day, the romance between Darjeeling & Kalimpong will come to an end.

This Valentine’s Day, Mamata Didi, Chief Minister of West Bengal, is making her Valentine’s present to Kalimpong by conferring up on it the status of a full-fledged district making it the 21st District in West Bengal.

While the process of making Kalimpong into a District has been going on for more than 15 months the comical part of it all is the way every Political or Social grouping in Kalimpong is clamoring to gather credit for this District Status. The newly formed Jan Andolan party led by Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, the former MLA of Kalimpong of course was the first to claim that it was the sole initiator of the District demand and that the District status was conceded by the West Bengal Government only due to its initiatives. The birth of the Jan Andolan Party actually was associated with the District Demand. After Mamata Banerjee first announced on a Bengali TV channel about her intentions to create a separate district for Kalimpong, a motley group of residents of Kalimpong, scampered to form what was named as “District Demand Committee” probably with the aim of appropriating all the credit that would be associated with the creation of the District. This group later went on to form the core of the new political party named Jan Andolan Party. Their claim of being the catalysts for the formation of the new district proved beneficial for them for the fact that they now occupy all important positions in the Jan Andolan Party. Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri personally can claim credit for the District formation as it was his resignation from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha which set the ball rolling for the formation of the District.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, of course later too joined the bandwagon claiming that it was the first Party to have put forward the demand to the State Government but it was very evident for all to see the discomfort that this Darjeeling led party went through at the announcement of the District. Several of their leaders, including Bimal Gurung, openly announced that Kalimpong could and would never be declared a separate District as Kalimpong was still a part of Bhutan!!! All the same it did not deter them from claiming that they were the real initiators of the District demand for Kalimpong, when they realized that the mood in Kalimpong was much in favour of the district and that opposing the same would be political death for them.

Then came the bomb-shell.. Mamata Banerjee speaking in a public meeting in Kalimpong a few months back announced that no one but herself was responsible for gifting Kalimpong a District status. She said that it was her idea and no one else could claim credit for the District formation thus deflating the claims of the District Demand committee.

Trying to make sense of this entire matter my deduction is that Mamata Banerjee first announced the District formation when it was became evident that Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri would quit the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. My assumption is that she did this to weaken the strangle hold of the GJM in the three Hill sub divisions by driving a wedge between Kalimpong and Darjeeling and also with the aim of luring Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri into her camp. Later when she realized that Dr. Harka had other plans and was not inclined to join her party, she claimed all credit for herself and her party. Her hope, my guess, is that her party would reap political dividends if they could capitalize on the general euphoria brought about by the creation of the new district. And on this Valentine’s Day Mamata Banerjee sure is going to try and seduce the public in Kalimpong in starting a love affair with the All India Trinamool Party.

Whoever takes credit for formation of the District is not important at this point of time. What is important is that now the time has come for all to work together so that proper infrastructure is created for the smooth functioning of the new district.

(The writer is the Editor of Himalayan Times, Kalimpong)

[ In pic: Programme details of Declaration of Kalimpong, Districthood – 14 Feb 2017]

