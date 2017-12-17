Latest update December 19th, 2017 5:52 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Panels to be set up for Kalimpong projects

Dec 17, 2017

Kalimpong: The Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Saturday said two committees of party leaders would be formed to oversee development work in Kalimpong.

A five-member committee will monitor the works carried out by the GTA and other agencies in the district, a two-member panel will oversee development projects in Kalimpong town, said a party leader.

Ever since the Morcha has been formed, this is the first of its kind move made by the party. Earlier, when Bimal Gurung had been running the GTA with other elected representatives who were from his party, it is the representatives and the officials who used to oversee the development works.

No parallel committee was formed by the party to monitor the projects.

Sources said Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, who are holding the two top positions at the Board of Administrators at the GTA, want to ensure that there is somebody from the party’s side as well, along with the GTA, to keep an eye on the progress of different development projects.

“This would help to expedite execution of the projects. Earlier, there are instances when projects got delayed for some reason or other. The committee can also be instrumental in helping the GTA officials in mitigating local problems, if any such problem crops up and hinders the projects,” said the source.

[Via: The Telegraph][file photo]

