“PARKHI RAHEY TIMILAI” by Pema Lama

Darjeeling’s darling, immensely loved and renowned singer Pema Lama takes you on musical sojourn decorated with memoirs of an everlasting love locked up in blissful moments. When the person you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. “PARKHI RAHEY TIMILAI” his second cinematic musical, portrays a girl’s journey that many lovers can relate to. Because memories never fade, they become treasure of the heart. Come, let us fall in love once again….
CAST & CREW
Singer : Pema Lama
Music/Lyrics : Dibya Khaling
Featured by : Shradha Gurung & Pratik Sinchury
Directed/Cinematography/Editing : Bruno Thapa
Concept : Rachana ‘Anakar’
Choreography : Pramod Pradhan
Production Manager : Sameer Chhetri
Special Thanks: Pawanmahima
© Copyright_ Brunothapafilms 2017
Enjoy!
