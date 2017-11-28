Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 4,859 total views, 3,123 views today Comments comments 4,859 total views, 3,123 views today

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung's reply on West Bengal government's plea NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court's direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

JAP to shave heads in protest JAP has decided to protest by shaving heads of its supporters as the value of martyrs exchanged with Rs. 2 lakh to West Bengal government.

Next hearing for Bimal Gurung is on Dec. 6 Advocate Amit Mitra was present on Thursday on behalf of Bimal Gurung at Darjeeling CGM court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 6.