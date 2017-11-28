Latest update November 29th, 2017 5:18 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

Nov 28, 2017

The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” continued today at the Supreme Court. The Hon’ble court had earlier on November 20th, issued an order calling for “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken…” which had effectively put a stay on the arrest of Bimal Gurung for the next two weeks.

Following this, the West Bengal government had filed an application calling for quashing of the order.

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Thursday.

Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Siddhesh Kotwal one of the lawyers representing Bimal Gurung said, “The hon’ble court could partially hear the case today, and has called for another hearing on Thursday.”

Explaining the status he said, “the Hon’ble courts had already put out an order calling for ‘no coercive action’ on the 20th, so the order continues to hold, till it is rescinded.”

[Via: TheDC]

