PAY TEA GARDEN WAGES IN CASH – Central Government Instructs State

In an effort to bring in parity to the wages that tea garden workers receive, the Central government has asked the Bengal government to ensure that all components of the wages due to the tea garden workers be paid in cash.

Till date the practice has been that the workers are paid some components of wages in cash, and rest in kind/material. For instance, the tea garden management were responsible for supplying ration, clothes, fire wood, building construction materials in addition to the daily wages. However the Central government has stated that the tea garden management should pay the workers in cash and let them decide where they want to buy their clothes or building materials from.

As such, most of the tea garden owners do not supply ration to the workers these days as the Government has taken over that function by supplying ration under the Antodaya Anna Yozana. More importantly, the tea garden owners often tend to give less than stipulated materials and/or substandard materials to the workers in order to save costs. The central government is seeking to end these dubious practices by providing all the wages in cash.

On April 24, 25 and 26 the tea workers organizations across Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars are organizing gate meetings to inform the workers of this latest development.

