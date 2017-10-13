People Shut Down Pedong Bazar All the shops were shut down at Pedong as the local people called for “Janta Strike”. The movement of the vehicles too have stopped and Pedong Bazaar remains completely Closed. 1,941 total views, 1,941 views today Comments comments 1,941 total views, 1,941 views today

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days.

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang.

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS! As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public.