Saheed Barun Bhujel's Family Seeks Justice Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.

Police arrests a man in rape case Police has arrested Prasad Chettri under POCSO Act in Kalimpong in alleged rape to 12 years old girl on January 7.

Bimal Gurung never stated to talk with Bengal govt: Yuwa Morcha Sanjiv Lama, Yuwa Morcha assistant secretary, faction of Bimal Gurung, has alleged that the Binay Tamang /Anita Thapa and Media have been spreading rumours among people. Bimal Gurung never stated that he is willing to talk with Bengal government.

Nepali film actors in Darjeeling Paul Shah and Achal Sharma, two well-known actors from Nepal, visited Darjeeling to support and promote Darjeeling event.