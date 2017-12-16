Latest update December 19th, 2017 5:52 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Police soccer match in Gurung backyard

Dec 16, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Police soccer match in Gurung backyard

The soccer tournament in progress at Tukvar, Darjeeling, on Friday

Darjeeling: A couple of months back, police and the youths at Tukvar were running after each other often resulting in violent clashes but they were both sharing the same field cheering a game of football on Friday.

Darjeeling police on Friday kicked off Kanchenjunga Football Tournament at Tukvar tea garden, a few km downhill Bimal Gurung’s house, in an effort to improve police-public relation.

The choice of venue was interesting as Tukvar was the hotbed of most activities of the recent Gorkhaland agitation.

The tournament which will be played across four zones, Tukvar, Pulbazar-Bijabari, Badamtam-Lebong and Pulbazar-Bijanbari has seen an enrolment of 48 teams.

Manoj Verma, the inspector-general, Darjeeling, who inaugurated the tourney, did talk about the significance of the venue.

“Holding a tournament in Tukvar is significant as I still remember that a few days before Independence Day, we had come here with relief materials. People would run away from us. Even the children would not come forward. Now things have changed and children and general pubic come to us. Such a situation was not there in July-August,” said Verma.

The top cop in the district said the perceived negativity was slowly disappearing. “There was some negative feeling among the people but now we see positivity. We want to say that police have a law and order component but it is only for a targeted group of wanted people and not for the general public,” said Verma who added that the police had also worked hard to maintain good relation with the public.

On Friday, a large number of local people were seen at the ground cheering the teams. “Such tournaments are also being held under different police stations and people are participating in large numbers. Things are getting normal,” said Verma.

The teams will first compete within the zone, with the winner getting a cash award of Rs 50,000 and the runners bagging Rs 30,000. The top teams from the four zones will again compete for the inter-zone honour with the winners bagging Rs 1.5 lakh and the runners-up getting Rs 1 lakh apart from trophies and citations.

The tournament will be over by January 7 and the matches will be played in three venues at Tukvar, Badamantan and Lebong.

[Via: The Telegraph]

FLASH NEWS

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

14,027 total views, 2,922 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 31,277 total views, 2,922 views today Comments comments

31,277 total views, 2,922 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 59,740 total views, 2,921 views today Comments comments

59,740 total views, 2,921 views today

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said. 65,299 total views, 2,921 views today Comments comments

65,299 total views, 2,921 views today

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 69,114 total views, 2,920 views today Comments comments

69,114 total views, 2,920 views today

View all

