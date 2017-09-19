Power production resumes

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

The NHPC power plant at Kalijhora

Kalimpong, Sept. 18: Officials of the NHPC have said they resumed operations at two hydel power projects on the Teesta river, two months after they had been shut down by Gorkhaland supporters.

D. Chattopadhyay, the executive director of the NHPC posted in Siliguri, today said: “We resumed operations at TLDP (Teesta Low Dam Project) III (132MW) at Rambi on September 14 and TLDP-IV (160MW) at Kalijhora the following day. Power production is going on in full swing on both the sites.”

As the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha renewed its agitation for the statehood in June and announced an indefinite strike, both the places witnessed frequent demonstrations. Ultimately, the NHPC that sells electricity to the Bengal government was forced to halt the power production at Kalijhora on July 13 and at Rambi a day earlier.

Kalijhora is 20km from Siliguri, while Rambi is further 20km uphill.

“We were left with little options then. But now, there is a change in the situation. So, we have resumed work on both the sites. The state is also co-operating with us and so far, there haven’t been any fresh protests or demonstrations,” said an NHPC official.

The Kalijhora and Rambi projects together generate around 1,300 million units of power a year.

The resumption of the power generation is yet another indication that the situation has started becoming normal in the hills, said observers.

A source in the NHPC said because of the abrupt closure of the two sites, there was a loss of about Rs 180 crore in the past two months.

However, work at two other hydel projects which are owned by the state government and a private-operated project, all of which are in the hills, are still close.

[Via: The Telegraph]

