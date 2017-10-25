Probe initiated against foreign citizens holding public office

The District Administration, Darjeeling, has initiated a probe into alleged Nepal citizen holding public office in the Darjeeling Hills. The name of a Councillor of the Darjeeling Municipality is set to be struck off the electoral roll for holding Nepal citizenship.

Incidentally both India and Nepal do not allow citizens to hold dual citizenships. “Nira Sharma, Councillor of Ward 1 of Darjeeling Municipality is a citizen of Ilam district of Nepal. She has not surrendered her Nepal citizenship nor has she enrolled as per Ministry of Home Affairs norms. A complaint has been lodged under Citizen’s Act and Foreigner’s Act. Her name will be struck off the electoral rolls. Three others are also being investigated” stated Joyoshi Das Gupta, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Incidentally this is the second tenure for Sharma as a Ward Councillor. Earlier also she had won from Ward number 1 contesting in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha ticket. Her Councillorship will automatically stand terminated with her name struck off the electoral rolls.

Sharma could not be contacted for comments. She is believed to be absconding.

Meanwhile 28 councilors of the Darjeeling Municipality held a meeting in Darjeeling on Tuesday complaining that it is becoming difficult for the Municipality to function without a Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Incidentally DK Pradhan and Ramjung Golay had been sworn in as the Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively on May 29 this year.

DK Pradhan, a close confidant of Bimal Gurung, had been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, along with 2 others on September 22.

They were arrested in connection with clashes between the police and GJM supporters on June 8 that had left many injured on both sides. The army was later deployed to control the situation. Pradhan at present is in jail custody.

Ram Jung Golay, The Vice Chairman, has also resigned from the post.

One Ambika Sharma, Municipal Councillor is also in judicial custody in connection with cases relating to the agitation. There are 32 wards in the Darjeeling Municipality.

