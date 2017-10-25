Latest update October 25th, 2017 4:02 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Probe initiated against foreign citizens holding public office

Oct 25, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Probe initiated against foreign citizens holding public office

The District Administration, Darjeeling, has initiated a probe into alleged Nepal citizen holding public office in the Darjeeling Hills. The name of a Councillor of the Darjeeling Municipality is set to be struck off the electoral roll for holding Nepal citizenship.

Incidentally both India and Nepal do not allow citizens to hold dual citizenships. “Nira Sharma, Councillor of Ward 1 of Darjeeling Municipality is a citizen of Ilam district of Nepal. She has not surrendered her Nepal citizenship nor has she enrolled as per Ministry of Home Affairs norms. A complaint has been lodged under Citizen’s Act and Foreigner’s Act. Her name will be struck off the electoral rolls. Three others are also being investigated” stated Joyoshi Das Gupta, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Incidentally this is the second tenure for Sharma as a Ward Councillor. Earlier also she had won from Ward number 1 contesting in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha ticket. Her Councillorship will automatically stand terminated with her name struck off the electoral rolls.

Sharma could not be contacted for comments. She is believed to be absconding.

Meanwhile 28 councilors of the Darjeeling Municipality held a meeting in Darjeeling on Tuesday complaining that it is becoming difficult for the Municipality to function without a Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Incidentally DK Pradhan and Ramjung Golay had been sworn in as the Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively on May 29 this year.

DK Pradhan, a close confidant of Bimal Gurung, had been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, along with 2 others on September 22.

They were arrested in connection with clashes between the police and GJM supporters on June 8 that had left many injured on both sides. The army was later deployed to control the situation. Pradhan at present is in jail custody.

Ram Jung Golay, The Vice Chairman, has also resigned from the post.

One Ambika Sharma, Municipal Councillor is also in judicial custody in connection with cases relating to the agitation. There are 32 wards in the Darjeeling Municipality.

[Via: OneIndia News]

35 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

Bandh returns to Kalimpong as GJM councillor dies in judicial custody
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GNLF TO REVIVE THE DEMAND OF SIXTH SCHEDULE

October 23, 2017

GNLF’s top level party members held a meeting in Darjeeling at Mann Ghisinghs’ resident, where various issues of Darjeeling discussed, most importantly, GNLF has decided to pursue its previous demand Sixth Schedule once again with new strategy. 14,204 total views, 2,700 views today Comments comments

14,204 total views, 2,700 views today

West Bengal Police ransacked my house: Giri

October 19, 2017

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri on Thursday accused the State police of vandalising his home. He told journalists that a police team broke into his house around 12:45 am and took away his computer, two printers and a suitcase containing documents. The police, however, denied any involvement in the incident. […]

35,204 total views, 2,698 views today

Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling

October 18, 2017

Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26. 37,609 total views, 2,697 views today Comments comments

37,609 total views, 2,697 views today

DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF WB POLICE IS IN DARJEELING

October 16, 2017

The Director-General of West Bengal police visited Darjeeling and found normal situation in the hills. He inspected the recent explosion areas and expressed his satisfaction over the work done by the police department. 48,808 total views, 2,700 views today Comments comments

48,808 total views, 2,700 views today

THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

October 16, 2017

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills. The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and […]

48,555 total views, 2,703 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress