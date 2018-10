Kalimpong police on Thursday attached properties of Nima Tamang, a former GTA member, Kalimpong, following a court order.

Tamang who has been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 447, 325,326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code registered during the Gorkhaland agitation period last year, has failed to make an appearance in the court, because of which the court has declared him to be an absconder and ordered the attachment of his properties.

